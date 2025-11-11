Getty Images Sport
Premier League approves Arsenal request to push forward clash with Everton after Mikel Arteta's 'doesn't make sense' outburst
Arsenal want Premier League game to be rescheduled
The match against Everton was originally scheduled to take place at 2:00 PM BST on December 21, but the Gunners pushed for it to be held a day earlier at 8:00 PM.
Arteta's side will face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 23, so would only have had two days to recover from their exertions against the Toffees at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium. The EFL had originally scheduled the Carabao Cup tie on December 16, but later postponed it so that Palace, who are competing in the Conference League, would not be forced to play three matches in five days.
Arteta ranted over fixture congestion
Arsenal made the request after a passionate outburst from Arteta,who told reporters: "Hopefully they will move our Premier League match, because to play two days later doesn't make any sense. So now we decide the date [for the Carabao Cup match], I am sure they will change the Premier League [match] as well. I'll leave that to the club. I think we're very clear what was the best thing is, the more logical day to play, they bring a different date."
Palace have also been granted permission to move their Premier League clash with Leeds from December 21 to the 20th. Eagles boss Oliver Glasner joined Arteta in bemoaning the tight schedule earlier in the season: "I was really upset when I heard it for the first time. I couldn't even believe that they were considering this. We are trying the same thing that Arsenal are trying, to move our Leeds game forward to Saturday [December 20], so we don't have two days between these games.
"There are people who work on this, and I would really like it if they talked together. We have international games, the two cups and the Premier League. It would be nice if UEFA, the Premier League and the FA talked together because it's so surprising. Maybe now you can't find a solution, but we need to get it sorted. It would be irresponsible to play on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. But there is a solution because the week after, on the 21st [of December] we play Leeds and then we play on the 28th. There was a big discussion as to why there are no Boxing Day [matches]. Again, they fixed these games without talking to anyone. It would be nice if they all talked together; this is their job, what they get paid for."
Premier League approve change of dates
On Tuesday, Arsenal and Palace confirmed that the Premier League has accepted their respective requests to reschedule the games for December 20.
The statement from Arsenal read: "Our Premier League match at Everton in December has been rescheduled, with the fixture at the Toffees' new Hill Dickinson Stadium now taking place on Saturday, December 20 at 8pm. This match was previously scheduled for Sunday, December 21. However, the EFL scheduled our Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 23 due to the Eagles’ participation in the UEFA Conference League. When that fixture was officially scheduled, and before tickets went on sale for our away game at Everton, we opened dialogue with the Premier League and Everton Football Club to request a change of date to avoid playing two matches in the space of 48 hours. As a result, the match has moved to Saturday, December 20. Playing two matches within a 48-hour period contravenes FIFA recommendations, which have established a consensus for a minimum of 72 hours' rest between games. This recommendation is in place to protect player health and fitness. Recovery time between matches is especially important during busy periods of the season, such as December."
Palace's statement said: "Crystal Palace's Premier League fixture away to Leeds United in December has been moved. The fixture, which was due to take place on Sunday, 21st December, will now kick off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, 20th December, our final league game before Christmas. The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. This followed a club request with the Premier League, due to the scheduling of our Carabao Cup tie away to Arsenal on Tuesday, 23rd December."
Finger of blame pointed at UEFA
Amid the chaos related to the scheduling of matches heading into November, the EFL shifted the blame to UEFA, saying in an official statement: "In determining the schedule for the quarter-finals, the League recognises the challenge it presents to Arsenal and Crystal Palace in particular, and the frustration and concern that will undoubtedly be felt by their managers and players. These are concerns which are shared by the League. The expansion of European cup competitions and number of exclusive match nights across Europe ahead of the 2024-25 season, implemented without adequate consultation with domestic leagues, means that such scheduling conflicts – for both the EFL Cup and other competitions – are now entirely unavoidable.
"With those teams competing in Europe already entering the EFL Cup in Round Three and having been forced to implement further draw conditions to avoid scheduling conflicts at that stage of the competition in the past two seasons, we have shown a willingness to compromise. However, to continue making endless concessions only serves to undermine the reputation of the EFL Cup – a competition which delivers vital revenue to EFL Clubs and provides millions of supporters with the opportunity to back their team on the road to Wembley each season. It also challenges the traditional scheduling of the English football calendar and strength of our domestic game, which relies upon teams having the necessary time for preparation and ability to field their strongest lineups, in order to entertain their supporters and progress through the competition."
