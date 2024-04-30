'A bit of a prat' - Roy Keane labelled an 'angry man' after 'clickbait comments' on Erling Haaland as Man Utd legend is accused of still holding a grudge against Man City striker's father Erling HaalandManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has been labelled an "angry man" and a "prat" after his "clickbait comments" on Manchester City's Erling Haaland.