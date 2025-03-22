A post-match proposal! Everton star Rikke Madsen surprised as boyfriend asks her to marry him just minutes after Everton star's injury comeback

Everton star Rikke Madsen was surprised to see her boyfriend propose to her on the pitch just minutes after the Everton star made her comeback.

Madsen was on maternity leave

Returned to the squad for the first time since October

Excited to have been proposed to on the back of a 3-0 win