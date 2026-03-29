'Would have been possible to renew Lionel Messi's contract' - Ex-Barcelona president reveals who was to blame for departure of Argentine GOAT

Barca had hoped that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would agree to play for free at one stage, as they sought to get collective finances in order, but there was no deal to be done. Career-long ties with the Blaugrana were severed, with a once joyous professional relationship becoming strained.

Only fleeting visits to Barcelona have been paid since then, with Messi recently getting a secret look at the renovation work that has been carried out at Camp Nou. He has not graced that venue since heading to France, despite various calls for an emotional return to be agreed - either as a returning hero or in an exhibition game.

Joan Laporta has been unable to put any such occasion in place, while admitting that he has lost contact with Messi down the years. The current supremo at Camp Nou has suggested that Bartomeu and the previous presidential regime at Barca are responsible for Messi moving on, as they oversaw an era of financial ruin.