Positive reinforcement, connecting with his family and emotional support: Marseille’s strategy to get the best out of Mason Greenwood as ex-Man Utd forward shines in France
Marseille are using various methods to encourage Mason Greenwood as they look to get the best out of the former Manchester United forward.
- Greenwood has eight goals from 11 games
- Marseille doing a lot to encourage forward
- Club have strong connection to his father