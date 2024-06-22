Portugal player ratings vs Turkey: From selfless to selfies! Cristiano Ronaldo tees up Bruno Fernandes & fights off pitch invaders as Bernardo Silva finally breaks his Euros duck

Still no goals for Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024 but, in Portugal's impressive 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday afternoon, he managed to squeeze in a selfie with a fan and pull off arguably the most surprising assist we've seen in Germany so far.
Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock with his first ever goal at a major international tournament - at the 15th attempt - before Samet Akaydin and Altay Bayindir combined for a comedy own goal to gift the Seleccao a two-goal lead just before the break.
Portugal then put the game to bed shortly after the restart when Cristiano Ronaldo showed his selfless side by teeing up Bruno Fernandes for a tap-in after a brilliant run in behind Turkey's dreadful defence.
Below, GOAL rates all of the Seleccao stars on show as Roberto Martinez's men made it two wins from two in Group F to seal their place in the last 16...