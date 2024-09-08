Portugal player ratings vs Scotland: Cristiano Ronaldo the super-sub! Al-Nassr striker scores last-gasp Nations League winner to bail out Roberto Martinez's wasteful side

It was looking like a frustrating night for the hosts before Ronaldo stepped up with his 901st career goal.

Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Scotland 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League in front of a packed-out crowd in Lisbon, with Cristiano Ronaldo ending up as the hero after stepping off the bench at half-time.

Scotland got off on the front foot, going in front early through Scott McTominay, who scored a trademark goal from a late run into the box to the shock of all the home fans watching on in the Estadio da Luz. Unsurprisingly, Portugal had almost all of the ball following the opener and the Tartan Army were determined to defend for their lives, keeping out 16 shots in the first half, the most they have faced in 45 minutes since 2012.

But their defensive work was undone early in the second half as Bruno Fernandes struck a sweet first-time strike provided by Rafael Leao into the bottom corner to level the scoreline, albeit with the help of some questionable goalkeeping from Scotland No.1 Angus Gunn.

And there was time for a classic Ronaldo winner off the bench as the Al-Nassr striker grabbed his 901st career goal to win the game for his side after stealing in to meet a teasing Nuno Mendes cross from close range.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Estadio da Luz...