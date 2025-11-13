RONALDO PARROTTGETTY/GOAL
Portugal player ratings vs Ireland: Cristiano Ronaldo sees red! Seleccao skipper's crazy elbow completes disastrous defeat as World Cup qualification is delayed

Portugal endured a calamitous evening in Dublin, as their pursuit of a World Cup spot in 2026 was delayed by a 2-0 defeat to Ireland. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was given his marching orders on the hour mark when he lashed out at Dara O'Shea with an elbow to the defender's back to cap a frustrating evening for the Seleccao after Troy Parrott scored twice in the first half to secure a famous Irish win.

Portugal will rue their inability to fashion a meaningful chance on Caoimhin Kelleher's goal in an opening salvo as Ireland defended resolutely, camped on the edge of their box while the visitors boasted more than 80 percent of possession in the first 15 minutes of action. 

The hosts were not cowed by their lack of control, looking to turn the high Portuguese line with long-range passes through the channels, and after a Goncalo Inacio back pass from a rare Irish attack left Diogo Costa short, Ireland won a corner. The resulting ball in was nodded back across goal by Liam Scales, allowing Parrott to turn in from close range. 

That established something of a pattern for the remainder of the half, with Ruben Dias and Inacio frequently having to turn back towards their goal to quell the advances of Parrott and Chiedozie Ogbene as the Ireland attackers looked to latch on to long balls. Ogbene's curled effort almost doubled the lead but struck the outside of Costa's far post, but on the stroke of half-time, Parrott added to the host's lead, cutting in from the left channel and finishing through Ruben Neves' legs into the bottom corner.

While Roberto Martinez' side again took the lions share of possession to open the second half, they appeared increasingly frantic. Ronaldo cut the most frustrated figure, remonstrating with team-mates for their wasteful final ball, and it was of no surprise when the Portugal captain lost his head, lashing out at O'Shea with an elbow. After a VAR check, the referee sent the 40-year-old off, who mimicked a crying face to the Aviva Stadium crowd. 

That did little to instil any urgency into Portugal, who continued to shift the ball sideways in front of a resolute Ireland defence. Martinez' side were largely kept to speculative pot shots on Kelleher's goal, with Goncalo Ramos' volleyed effort from the edge of the box the only effort that had the Brentford man scrambling. Portugal will now have to beat Armenia on Sunday to secure their place at next year's World Cup.

GOAL rates all the Portugal players from the Aviva Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Diogo Costa (4/10):

    Was caught short by a poor back pass in the build up to Ireland's opener, but his lunging tackle was also clumsy. Little he could do about the second. 

    Joao Cancelo (4/10):

    Despite being camped in the Ireland half for the best part of a half, he showed little of his quality in the final third. Subbed at half-time after picking up an early yellow.

    Ruben Dias (5/10):

    Defended well on the turn at times, but still looked rushed by Parrott and Ogbene.

    Goncalo Inacio (3/10):

    His terrible back pass could have resulted in a penalty, instead it brought corner that saw Ireland take the lead. The high line did not do him any favours. A torrid time all round. Yanked at half-time.

    Diogo Dalot (4/10):

    Drafted into the left-back position in Nuno Mendes and Nuno Tavares' absence. Rasped a half-volley over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

    Midfield

    Ruben Neves (4/10):

    Found himself dropping in to defensive positions after his centre-backs were turned by Ireland's long balls. Tried valiantly to bloke Parrott's effort for the second goal. A game enough showing.

    Vitinha (5/10):

    Recycled possession and kept things moving along. Not his fault that there was next to no attacking incision ahead of him. 

    Joao Neves (4/10):

    Energetic and industrious but lacking his usual quality. 

    Attack

    Joao Felix (4/10):

    Got into dangerous areas but looked racked with doubt at the crucial moment. 

    Cristiano Ronaldo (2/10):

    Started with a speculative back heel attempt on goal, followed it up with a tepid free-kick. A largely anonymous first half saw him lose his head in a febrile atmosphere. Deservedly sent off. 

    Bernardo Silva (4/10):

    A few jinking runs aside, a very quiet evening for the Manchester City star. 

    Subs & Manager

    Nelson Semedo (4/10):

    Chased down some lost causes gamely. 

    Renato Veiga (5/10):

    Ireland's willingness to sit on their lead meant he had an easier 45 minutes than Inacio. Little to report.

    Trincao (4/10):

    Little impact after his introduction, shortly after Ronaldo's dismissal.

    Rafael Leao (4/10):

    An anonymous showing off the bench.

    Goncalo Ramos (5/10):

    His chest and volley was a rare moment of quality for an under-performing outfit. Forced a smart stop out of Kelleher.

    Roberto Martinez (3/10):

    Devoid of any real tactical ideas. His team look rudderless when Ronaldo has an off night. Is that good enough heading into a major tournament? 