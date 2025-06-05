‘Without a doubt’ - Portugal manager Roberto Martinez insists PSG star Vitinha must win the Ballon d’Or after thrilling Germany win sets up Nations League final
Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha should be a contender to win the Ballon d'Or after a stellar season, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez argues.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article co
- Vitinha instrumental in Nations League win over Germany
- Midfielder continues his incredible form
- Portugal coach props up Ballon d'Or chances