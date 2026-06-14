Police reveal full details of £13.5k-worth of items stolen during England World Cup theft as two men charged

Authorities in Missouri have moved swiftly following the shock security breach that threatened to disrupt Thomas Tuchel's World Cup preparations. Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal have both been charged with receiving stolen property, a class D felony, after a transport vehicle was targeted while moving equipment from Florida to Kansas City. According to KSHB, the two men were drivers working for the trucking firm tasked with hauling the Three Lions’ gear.

Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson confirmed the legal action, stating: "Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete. We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work investigating this incident and filing charges immediately. Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable." Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas also praised the resolution of an investigation that spanned several states.