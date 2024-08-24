Victor Osimhen, Raheem Sterling and the 30 players who still need transfers before the window closes

It's been a fairly quiet summer so far, but plenty of out-of-favour stars will be hoping that changes over the next few weeks

The summer has flown by and we are now less than a week away from the transfer window slamming shut on Friday, August 30. So far, it's been a fairly quiet few months on the recruitment front. Last summer, the Saudi Pro League was making waves, but that particular market has shrivelled considerably this time out, which has had a knock-on effect on activity in Europe's major leagues.

As a result, there is a long list of players who have been attempting to manufacture a move away from their current clubs, only to find out that there simply is not a market for their services. That could all change over the coming days, however.

As the transfer window ticks towards closing, sporting directors always operate with a renewed sense of urgency. Here are just some of the players who will be hoping there is still enough time for them to secure a transfer this summer...