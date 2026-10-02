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Philippe Coutinho set for Santos debut as former Liverpool star named in squad for Sao Paulo derby clash
Playmaker fast-tracked for derby showdown
The seasoned attacking midfielder earned an earlier call-up than originally planned after impressing Cuca with his sharpness during training sessions at CT Rei Pele. His inclusion offers a timely lift for the Vila Belmiro outfit, who remain without Neymar as the forward continues his recovery from a muscle injury. The rescheduled matchday 21 fixture at MorumBIS on Friday now paves the way for a long-awaited debut in the Brazilian top flight.
- TheNews2
Midfielder ends prolonged competitive hiatus
Cuca's selection could mark the end of Coutinho's prolonged absence from the game, which began after his departure from Vasco da Gama in February due to mental fatigue. The creator has not featured competitively since February 14, when he was jeered off by home supporters at Sao Januario after a Campeonato Carioca draw against Volta Redonda. That hostile reception led the academy graduate to negotiate his release before childhood friend Neymar helped convince him to seal a free transfer to Santos last month.
Old foes renew classic rivalry
This latest chapter of the San-Sao derby follows a tense 1-1 draw at Urbano Caldeira earlier in the campaign. Beyond regional pride, crucial momentum in the Campeonato Brasileiro is on the line as both clubs fight to climb out of mid-table congestion. Santos sit eighth with 38 points from 27 matches, holding a slender two-point cushion over their 11th-placed hosts.
- TheNews2
Demanding derby tests match sharpness
A hostile reception at MorumBIS serves as an immediate trial of Coutinho's physical readiness in the relentless tempo of Serie A. Taking maximum points away from home remains vital for Peixe to reignite their pursuit of the Copa Libertadores qualification spots. With this rearranged fixture finally out of the way, Cuca's side face a pivotal stretch of games that could define their domestic season.
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