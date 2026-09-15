Philippe Coutinho defends controversial Santos move and reveals true reason behind Vasco da Gama exit

Speaking at his official presentation, Coutinho pushed back against accusations of disloyalty by detailing the extraordinary measures required to secure his return to Brazil. Setting the record straight on the move, Coutinho said: "I've seen a few things, but I try to shield myself from it all. I know there has been a huge reaction. It saddens me, but I have this platform to speak.

'Vasco has always been my home. I was raised at Vasco, played all through the youth ranks, and made it to the senior team. I've always made clear the affection, gratitude, and love I have for the club. When the opportunity to join Vasco came up, I still had a year left on my contract in Qatar, where I was earning $10 million net. I want to make that clear so people understand."

He added: "I've never spoken about this, and this is the only time I will. I also still had a year left on my contract with Aston Villa. In order for me to join Vasco, I always made it clear to everyone who works with me: Vasco wouldn't spend a single cent on my transfer. That was my priority.

"The only way for that to happen was by giving up a year's salary and the money I was owed by Aston Villa. I left everything on the table and came. Because my return to Vasco was always out of love for the club."