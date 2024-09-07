Wrexham AFC v Shrewsbury Town FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'He has real talent' - Phil Parkinson confirms Wrexham hoping to secure deal for highly-rated Man City youngster to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

WrexhamLeague OneTransfers

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson confirmed his side hope to bring in another signing amid a former Manchester City academy player's trial at the club.

  • Wrexham fighting for promotion again
  • Red Dragons eager to bring in new player
  • Adam currently on trial with Welsh team
