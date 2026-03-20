Phil Foden, you lucky boy! Winners and losers as Thomas Tuchel names Man City's struggling star in 35-player England squad - but Trent Alexander-Arnold still can't make the cut

Ollie Watkins was England's hero less than a couple of years ago. He was first in line off the bench to afford Harry Kane a rest at Euro 2024, and went one better in a nail-biting semi-final with Netherlands, lashing in a last-minute winner to send the Three Lions to another final.
Now, Watkins has gone two camps without a call-up. His last appearance for England came in a 3-0 win against Wales in October, a match in which the Aston Villa star scored. Similarly to Alexander-Arnold, this may be a case of Tuchel simply not fancying what Watkins has to offer.
Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have both been called up to this camp, while Foden, Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen all have experience playing as a No.9, should Kane not be available. This may be it for Watkins' England career.
Speaking of his two Dominics called in ahead of Watkins, Tuchel said: "I think they have the same profile. Harry Kane is not in camp at the beginning, so I want to see them both and know more about Dom Solanke. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a good season with Leeds and is very decisive.
"Both are good penalty takers, by the way. I want to see what they're capable of and if they can fill the gap. I want to learn about them and let's see. The competition is on - they will compete for minutes against Uruguay. They were excited about the call-up and they understand the situation, which helps.
"I feel I have a very clear picture of what Ollie can give us, so I want to have a look at two other players."