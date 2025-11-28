Getty Images Sport
Phil Foden's wedding plans?! Man City star spotted ring shopping with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke after engagement rumours
Foden sparks wedding rumours
Foden and Cooke have been a relationship since they met as teenagers, and they have three children together. Rumours of an engagement between the pair started in Februrary, after Cooke was spotted wearing a diamond ring in February after a New Years Eve trip to Paris. The couple have not officially announced their engagement, however, their recent trip to the jewellers appears to confirm their upcoming nuptials.
Source: "Massive wedding" expected
A source told SunSport in February that the pair had agreed to marry after their romantic getaway to France. They commented: "The pair of them have been together since they were young and their family and friends have been expecting them to get engaged for a while.
“The time seemed right for Phil to pop the question. He took her away to Paris for New Year’s Eve and when they came back Rebecca had a sparkling diamond ring on her engagement finger.
“The ring is absolutely huge. It’s a massive diamond. She loves it and she’s very proud of wearing it although she hasn’t announced anything about it.
“But all the wags know and all the players know in Manchester about the ring and everybody is looking forward to maybe an announcement soon that something has happened, maybe an engagement.
“It would certainly be a massive wedding full of footballers and celebrities and Wags.
“Rebecca loves a party and has hosted some amazing baby showers.”
Foden's personal life not impacting his play
This is the latest development in the reporting around Foden's personal life. The City star has had to sell his eight-bed Cheshire mansion below the asking price, as he and Cooke relocated to a more secluded house in the countryside. The luxury abode was at the centre of controversy, as the 24-year-old was said to have thrown family parties that sparked multiple noise complaints from his well-to-do neighbours. Cheshire Police were called at one stage, as locals complained the Foden residence was louder than Glastonbury.
However, the stress of shifting his £3.25m digs, does not sseem to have had a negative impact on the playmaker's on-field peformances. After a sub-par outing last term, Foden has been enjoying his football again. Last month, the Cityzens star admitted he had "got his smile back" after a tough year, while England manager Thomas Tuchel promised a "central role" for Foden after omitting him from recent Three Lions squads.
What comes next for Foden?
Despite those assurances, there are still question marks over Foden's place within the German's starting lineup for next summer's World Cup.
He will have to continue separating the tumult in his personal life with his performances on the pitch. Foden's season continues on Saturday as City take on Leeds at the Etihad.
