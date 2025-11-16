Getty
Phil Foden forced to sell £3.25m mansion with gym, pool and hot tub for cut price after Man City star moved into countryside estate
Foden forced to drop asking price
The four-bedroom property boasts a cinema, indoor swimming pool and five bathrooms. Foden has been looking to shift it for more than six months. He initially listed it at £3.25m, but struggled to attract a buyer.
Having put the house in Prestbury, Cheshire up for sale in April 2025, it has taken until mid-November for suitable interest to be found. It is being claimed, by the Daily Mail, that Foden is selling for around £2.9m - having dropped the price to that mark in a bid to move on.
Foden lived next door to ex-City team-mate Walker
The home was marketed by estate agents Jackson-Stops and is now "sold subject to contract". Barring any unfortunate mishaps, Foden will be cleared to offload a modern mansion that has its own gym, bar, hot tub and extensive gardens - which currently feature a swing and trampoline.
The luxury dwelling is set down a private road with an electric security date and also has a ground-floor leisure suite. It has served Foden well since he acquired it - as he set up camp next to ex-City team-mate Kyle Walker and antiques expert David Dickinson - but the 25-year-old has also generated unwelcome headlines.
He has already moved to a more secluded area of the countryside with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke and their three children. Foden remains within easy commuting distance of City’s training complex at the Etihad.
Good neighbour? Foden lives with girlfriend & their three children
Foden and childhood sweetheart Cooke are understood to be engaged, after she was seen sporting a huge diamond ring following a romantic New Year trip to Paris. They continue to build their life together away from surroundings in which their presence was largely embraced.
A neighbour has told the Mail: "They are a lovely family and Phil and Rebecca seem devoted parents. It's a shame they moved out as it was nice to see a Premier League footballer walking around.
"I saw them take Ronnie out on a bike he'd been given for Christmas and they seemed just like a young family having fun. There have been a couple of loud parties but none of the disruption caused by Walker and his wife with their shouting rows."
Noise complaint: Foden has already set up camp elsewhere
One such party took place in August 2024. The police were called at one stage after locals complained that the Foden residence was "louder than Glastonbury" and was "like being in a nightclub". Cheshire Police confirmed that they had received a noise complaint, but did not send officers to the house in question.
Foden and Cooke were said to be enjoying a kids party that started around 4pm and went on until nearly midnight. They had music blaring from a sound system as kids screamed and dogs barked. In March 2022, Foden sparked another noise complaint during a Mother’s Day "music festival" that he played host to.
Foden lived next door to England colleague Walker and his wife Annie Kilner for two years - during which they experienced much-publicised marital issues. Walker - who fathered two children with former Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman - is now on the books at Burnley.
Foden has spread his wings a little further, having sold one house and acquired another. The home that he bought for his parents in the same village that he recently vacated is also now on the market.
Foden and Cooke are raising son Ronnie elsewhere, alongside daughter True and youngest child Phil Jr - who was welcomed into the world during Euro 2024. His father is hoping to grace another major international tournament with England next summer having forced his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
