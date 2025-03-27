Explained: Why Phil Foden's Man City team-mates are worried about him as England star continues to struggle following 'mental fatigue' from last summer's Euros
Phil Foden's Manchester City teammates are reportedly worried about him after the England star's 'mental fatigue' following last summer's Euros flop.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Foden is struggling with 'mental fatigue'
- Teammates concerned about Foden's struggles
- Foden wants to get back into form soon