Phil Foden reveals 'fresh start' mission under Enzo Maresca as Manchester City star vows to repay club's faith

Foden openly expressed his determination to deliver on the pitch after signing his new contract. He told BBC Sport: "It has made me feel relaxed and I can just concentrate on being the best version of me and give back to the football club for them trusting in me. It is nice to see the support from the club and obviously it means a lot. It's about time I try and repay them and give back to the club."

The England international also welcomed Maresca's arrival, believing their existing rapport will significantly aid his adaptation: "Very good - a fresh start, a new manager and up to now, really enjoying it. It is very strange but I know Enzo from before, so that also helps. I know him quite well and what [he] is about. That has definitely helped, to have that relationship with him."

Foden went on to detail how the Italian manager reached out to him personally after he missed out on England's 2026 World Cup squad: "He [Maresca] reached out just after to see if it was OK, which was very nice of him, to show us this character and the person he is. He cares about everyone and wants to have a good relationship with the team."

On City's chances of achieving silver success this season amid major squad transitions, Foden added: "I think we can win everything, but it's obviously hard. We have still got an unbelievable team."