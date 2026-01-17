Pep to leave Man City? Guardiola linked with extraordinary exit after Manchester derby loss with sacked Premier League boss tipped to take over

Despite Guardiola's City contract expiring in 2027, reports suggest he could end his Etihad era at the end of the current season. The former Bayern Munich manager has repeatedly been asked about his future, something Guardiola is losing patience with. He did insist that an exit is "not on the table" for now.

"In the last three or four years, every time in a certain period, [you] ask me about that question," he said in December. "So yeah, sooner or later [I will leave], I don't know, with 75 or 76 [years old] I will quit Manchester City, but I understand that question when I have enough contract, but as you said it perfectly, I have 18 months [left on the contract]. So I'm so delighted, happy. I was excited with the development of the team and being there, that is the only thing I can say. But you know that question happens every single season at certain points, so I'm okay. So many times. The club and myself, we are incredibly connected in terms of the decision we have to take and what is going to happen is going to happen.

"The problem is that there are no discussions. End of the subject, there are no discussions, I said in my second season I will not be here forever. Not any of us will be forever in this world. But there are no discussions. So what is going to happen? Of course, the club must be prepared for everything, for the players, for the CEOs, except the owners unless they decide to sell the club and I think it's not going to happen. For the rest, the club will have to be prepared. But that's not on the table right now."

An irate Guardiola then added in response to a follow up question about if this would be his last season at City: "I answered that question two questions before! So I'm here. What's going to happen? Who knows that? Who knows even if I have 10 years contract, or I have six months contract, so football changes a lot. So now I'm focusing on West Ham, I'll go and spend a few days with my dad, and that's all. Come back and it's Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton and all the stuff that we have ahead of us."