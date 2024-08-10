'I loved it!' - Pep Guardiola stunned by Jack Grealish's commitment and aggression but insists place in Man City starting XI 'depends on him' after excellent pre-season
Pep Guardiola in awe of Jack Grealish's commitment in pre-season, however, his place in the starting lineup will depend upon consistency.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola praised Grealish
- English winger performed well in pre-season
- City face United in Community Shield on Saturday