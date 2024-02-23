‘The truth!’ - Pep Guardiola backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ‘knock Man City off their perch’ fighting talk - and admits Cityzens used to ‘admire’ Man Utd ‘The truth!’ - Pep Guardiola backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ‘knock Man City off their perch’ fighting talk and admits Cityzens used to ‘admire’ Man Utd Pep GuardiolaManchester UnitedManchester CityLiverpoolPremier League

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United "will be back" after hearing Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to knock Manchester City "off their perch".