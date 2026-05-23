Goal.com
LiveTickets
Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

‘I want to confess' - Pep Guardiola reveals his biggest regret at Man City

P. Guardiola
Manchester City
J. Hart
Premier League

Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a surprising personal confession regarding his trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of his final emotional match in charge of the club, the Catalan tactician admitted that his ruthless treatment of a former fans' favourite remains his single deepest regret.

  • Catalan genius reflects on past

    Guardiola shocked supporters on Friday morning by officially confirming his summer departure, concluding a highly transformative ten-year reign. Looking back at his early executive choices upon arriving in Manchester in 2016, the manager highlighted his immediate handling of long-serving goalkeeper Joe Hart.

    Hart was ruthlessly dropped in favour of Claudio Bravo following a difficult European Championship campaign, restricted to just a single Champions League qualifying appearance against Steaua Bucharest before being exiled on loan.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SUNDERLANDAFP

    Guardiola confesses deep-seated remorse

    Reflecting on the clinical nature of that squad cull, the 55-year-old manager conceded that his uncompromising approach lacked professional fairness. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “I want to confess something. I have regrets. When you take a lot of decisions, you make mistakes.

    "There is one regret I have deep inside for many years: I don’t give the chance to Joe Hart to prove himself, how good a keeper he was, you know? And I should have done. All respect for Claudio [Bravo], respect for Ederson, when he came in he was important. But in that moment I should have said ‘OK Joe, let’s try to do it together and if it doesn’t work then OK, we change it’. But it happened.”

  • Stubborn tactical vision dictated cull

    The decision to marginalise the England international reshaped the club's defensive identity, eventually paving the way for Ederson's arrival to execute Guardiola's trademark play-making style from the backline.

    He added: “Sometimes I am not fair enough. I regret it for the time. In that moment, I am always stubborn in my decisions, when I believe in that. When I have doubts, I talk with people, but I was sure 100 per cent that we have to do it that way. The club supported me with that.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-MAN CITYAFP

    Sabbatical precedes new ambassadorial role

    Guardiola will take charge of City for the absolute final time on Sunday against Aston Villa before starting a prolonged managerial sabbatical. Having safely guided the club to a second-place finish, his immediate operational focus will shift toward an emotional, city-wide celebratory parade on Monday afternoon. Once his exit is complete, the legendary boss will transition into a structured ambassadorial role, working with the club's foundation while taking time to recuperate.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL