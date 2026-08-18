'Difficult to come back' - Pep Guardiola considers shock retirement as exhausted former Man City boss suggests he may NEVER return to football

The 55-year-old manager, who revolutionised the English game during a decade at the Etihad Stadium, has revealed that he is unsure if he possesses the drive to manage again.

Speaking in the new Amazon documentary A Beautiful Obsession, Guardiola opened up about the mental toll of his time in Manchester. "I don’t even know myself what I’m going to do," he admitted. "It will be difficult to come back - that is my feeling today. I need to refresh many things that happened in my personal life.

"I need to find myself a little bit in different things. I need to sit and zone out for a bit. That is one of the main targets."



