Pep Guardiola discusses retirement as Man City boss admits he'll 'miss' headline matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona & Bayern Munich

This shift in tone comes ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid taking place this Wednesday evening in the first leg of the round of 16, as the Catalan genius admits the heavy emotional toll of elite management is now informing his thoughts on departure.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Guardiola was candid about the aspects of the job he will crave: "Those games, of course I will miss, I have incredible love in this place, I like to come. The people in Madrid don't expect [it], but I have a lot of respect for this institution." He added: "I will miss not going to Camp Nou, I'll miss Bayern Munich, hopefully we can go through and go there, I will miss these nights because they are so special."