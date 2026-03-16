AFP
'Stay at home!' - Pep Guardiola fires stark warning to Man City stars who don't believe they can overturn Real Madrid Champions League deficit
City facing a mountain to climb
City find themselves on the precipice of European elimination following a bruising 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. The English giants have struggled for consistency lately, winning just one of their last four matches across all competitions - a run that includes disappointing draws against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. This lack of clinical edge has left them with a monumental task heading into Tuesday's return leg at the Etihad Stadium. To progress, Guardiola must fix a side that has become uncharacteristically wasteful in the final third while appearing increasingly vulnerable to avoidable defensive lapses.
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No room for doubters
In a blunt pre-match assessment, Guardiola stressed that he has no patience for a defeatist attitude within his ranks. Addressing the mental hurdle of a three-goal disadvantage, the manager insisted that belief is a non-negotiable requirement for his highly-paid professionals. "If they don’t believe, that’s their problem," Guardiola stated. “They’re adults; they have good salaries. If they don’t believe in that for the Champions League then go home, stay home. We have to try. What do we have to lose?”
Can Guardiola finally break his first-leg curse?
The statistical landscape suggests City are the clear underdogs against the Spanish giants. Madrid have won three of their last four Champions League meetings with City and are aiming to eliminate the Manchester club from the knockout stages for a staggering fifth time. Furthermore, Guardiola faces his personal 'first-leg curse'; he has failed to progress from a knockout tie after losing the opening leg in each of his last five attempts, including all three instances during his tenure at City. Despite this, Pep remains defiant about his philosophy, stating: "I like my team. I know today modern football is not like that, but still I like it."
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A season-defining Etihad showdown
The second leg in Manchester will be a major test of City's character, with the result determining the course of the season. With only eight matches remaining in domestic competition, immediate improvement is critical - not only for survival in Europe, but also for building momentum for the season run-in. If City want to avoid ending their continental journey without a trophy, they must find a way to score against a Real Madrid team that has mastered the art of knockout football. Regardless of the outcome, their focus will then shift to winning the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in the final on Sunday.
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