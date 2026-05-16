Pep Guardiola makes English football history as Man City complete double with FA Cup final win vs Chelsea

Guardiola has cemented his status as perhaps the greatest manager to ever grace the English game after City’s latest triumph. By adding the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup already secured this term, the Catalan tactician has become the first manager in English football history to do the domestic cup double twice.

The achievement places him in a bracket of his own, having previously achieved the feat during the historic 2018-19 campaign. While other legendary figures like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger enjoyed decades of success, neither managed to sweep both domestic knockout competitions in two separate seasons, highlighting the unprecedented level of consistency Guardiola has maintained since arriving in Manchester.