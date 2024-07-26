Pep U-turn?! Guardiola drops fresh hint on Man City future amid reports he could walk away after 2024/25 season

Getty Soham MukherjeePep U-turn?! Guardiola drops fresh hint on Man City future amid reports he could walk away after 2024/25 seasonPep GuardiolaManchester CityPremier LeaguePep Guardiola has dropped a fresh hint on his Manchester City future, indicating he may be willing to stay beyond the end of this season. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola has a contract until 2025City want him to extend at least until 2026The manager is seemingly not averse to the offerArticle continues below