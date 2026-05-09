Pep Guardiola takes credit for Jeremy Doku improvement as Man City boss says winger is more than just goals and assists

The City manager jokingly suggested that a player’s success is always down to the coach when things go well. However, beyond the light-hearted comment, Guardiola emphasised that Doku’s contributions extend beyond attacking statistics. The winger’s defensive effort and willingness to support the team have also impressed the City boss.

"The manager always. When the player play good it is thanks to the manager. When they play bad, it is because of them," Guardiola told reporters. "I am so glad. I am so glad that he makes this step and an impact, one on one. But not just the goals and assists, he was still pushing defensively. Jeremy has been amazing this season.”