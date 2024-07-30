Guardiola-Alvarez-Man-CityGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'Okay, think about it' - Pep Guardiola issues barbed response to Julian Alvarez transfer hint & admits Kevin De Bruyne could follow David Silva route out of Man City

Manchester CityPep GuardiolaJulian AlvarezKevin De BruyneTransfersPremier League

Pep Guardiola gave a cutting response to Julian Alvarez's recent transfer hint and admitted that Kevin De Bruyne could still leave Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Alvarez & De Bruyne's futures up in the air
  • Both could head out of the club this summer
  • Guardiola shared updates
Article continues below