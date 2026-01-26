Getty/GOAL
Pep Guardiola quotes his 'idol' Johan Cruyff as he aims bizarre dig at his own injured Man City players
Guardiola demands nothing but the best
The 55-year-old has never been the type of character to look for excuses, with his remarkable CV built on hard work and determination. Those traits are expected to be adopted by anyone that forms part of his playing and coaching staff.
Guardiola wants to see everyone give their all for the good of the collective cause, with it imperative that they pull in the same direction. When it comes to injuries, that means playing through the odd knock and ignoring any bumps and bruises.
City’s highly-decorated manager is not convinced that everybody at the Etihad Stadium is towing that line this season, with fitness problems providing plenty of unfortunate headaches in the 2025-26 campaign.
Guardiola aims dig at injured Man City stars
Guardiola told reporters after seeing the Blues beat Premier League basement dwellers Wolves 2-0, with Erling Haaland being rested from the start in that contest: “We have incredible doctors, incredible physios, [working] 24 hours [a day]. I believe Johan Cruyff - my mentor, my idol, my everything. When he said to me ‘when a player doesn’t [want to] be injured, they will not be injured’.
“There are situations [where they are] unlucky, but when you are incredible [in shape] and you don’t want to be injured, you will not be injured. Unfortunately we have a lot, that is the problem that we have right now.”
Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nico Gonzalez and Savinho are among those currently nursing knocks at the Etihad. They will play no part in a Champions League clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday.
Guardiola said when delivering a selection update ahead of that contest, with a couple of January signings also set to be ineligible against Turkish opposition: “We need our fans, we need them. I know Marc (Guehi) cannot play, Antoine (Semenyo) cannot play, Rodri cannot play, apart from all the players that we have sidelined. Nico Gonzalez will not be ready and Savinho will not be ready and John Stones will not be ready.”
City skipper epitomises what Guardiola is all about
One player that does epitomise the spirit that Guardiola wants to see is Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva. He is seeing his contact run down towards free agency, but a summer departure is not guaranteed.
Guardiola said of still having the classy 31-year-old - who is City’s club captain - at his disposal: “I would love for Man City, for myself as well, if Bernardo could to stay forever. But we spoke a lot with Bernie and Bernie has to decide the best for him and for his family.
“Whatever happens, this season, next season, in 10 years, he will remain one of the greatest players that this club has had in its long history.
“He will be undroppable. Undroppable. I cannot. When I decide to play Bernardo in the team, I go to bed and I sleep better. I have to take care of my health, you know? He’s a competitor. He has fire in his eyes still. Hopefully he can contaminate and can inoculate this fire to the rest of the group.
“How he defends every single ball, how he reads what he has to do. And you know, the guy who creates excuses forgets his mistakes. And he never finds excuses. Never. And that’s why he’s a special, special player.”
Man City fixtures 2025-26: Next up for the Blues
After facing Galatasaray in European competition, with automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 still up for grabs, City will travel to Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League. They are now just four points adrift of leaders Arsenal after seeing the Gunners drop three points against Manchester United in their latest outing.
