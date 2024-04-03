'Memory disappears quick' - Pep Guardiola fires back at Roy Keane for 'League Two player' jibe at Erling Haaland as he defends 'exceptional' Manchester City striker
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has fired back at Roy Keane for his "League Two player" jibe at Erling Haaland.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Haaland was unimpressive against Arsenal
- His performance drew strong criticism from Keane
- Guardiola gave a fiery response to the former midfielder