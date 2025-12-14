'He didn't play good!' - Pep Guardiola calls out Phil Foden for 'rushing every action' in shock dressing down after Man City star gets on scoresheet again in win at Crystal Palace

Foden has well and truly put his troubles from last season behind him and proved to be City's most reliable player this season behind top scorer Erling Haaland.

Foden has 10 goals and four assists in all competitions and has come into his own in recent weeks. He hit a brace against Leeds last month, including a last-minute winner, got another double in the 5-4 thriller at Fulham in the next game, while scoring and assisting in last weekend's comfortable win at home to Sunderland.

City had taken a barely-deserved lead at Palace thanks to a header from Haaland and Foden's goal effectively wrapped up the points before Haaland struck again, this time from the penalty spot. But Guardiola was still not pleased with the midfielder's performance.