'How lucky I am' - Pep Guardiola aims pointed dig at Chelsea as Man City boss addresses former assistant Enzo Maresca's dramatic Blues exit
Chelsea sack Maresca after tense period
Chelsea announced the news of Maresca's departure on New Year's Day, with his final game in charge being the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday. The Blues had also been beaten by Aston Villa after picking up a point away at Newcastle and currently sit fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
Part of the club's statement read: "With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."
Maresca had previously called out Chelsea's owners after a victory over Everton in mid December, claiming he had endured the "worst 48 hours" since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and that "people didn’t support me and the team".
Guardiola: 'I'm lucky to be at an extraordinary club'
Guardiola was asked about the situation of his former colleague ahead of the clash between the two teams on Sunday, soon after his side's eight-game winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw at Sunderland on Thursday.
He said: "We won't talk much if we don't know which manager will be there and I don't know what's going to happen, concern is thinking about yourself and our people are going to help us with two tough games against Chelsea and Brighton.
"Chelsea have always been dangerous and the Premier League is dangerous every game. All I can say is that from my point of view Chelsea have lost an incredible manager and an incredible person. It's a decision from the Chelsea hierarchy so I've nothing to say. How lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.
"I have a contract. I say a thousand million times, I know you're bored of me, I've been here for ten years and I promise you I will leave one day but I have a contract, I'm happy, I want to fight with my team, the hierarchy respect me - they proved last season when we didn't win one game in three months and they supported me."
Maresca linked as potential replacement for Guardiola at City
Given his former employment at City under Guardiola's regime, Maresca reportedly has admirers at the Etihad Stadium and is said to have been in contact with the Cityzens at least three times to discuss succeeding his mentor after his spell with Chelsea.
However, Guardiola himself has stressed he has no knowledge of those talks, even though speculation over his own future continues to persist. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will see his contract expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.
Manager-less Chelsea face tough City trip on Sunday
Chelsea's risky gambit to part with Maresca comes at a crucial point in the season. After Sunday's trip to City, the Blues visit Fulham in the Premier League and Charlton in the FA Cup before the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal.
They will also be back in Champions League action soon. They currently sit 13th in the league phase table and need positive results against Pafos and Napoli in their final two matches to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish.
Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane has been tasked with leading the side while the search for Maresca's replacement takes place. Cesc Fabregas, Oliver Glasner and Francesco Farioli are thought to be out of the running, while Chelsea are said to have met with Roberto De Zerbi during the summer. Again, they aren't expected to approach the current Marseille manager, with Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior the hot favourite right now to take the job.
