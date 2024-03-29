VIDEO: What a penalty, Paul Mullin! Wrexham striker almost rips the net off as he scores controversial spot-kick in top-of-the-table clash with Mansfield Town
Wrexham's Paul Mullin almost ripped off the net off as he converted a controversial spot-kick in a top-of-the-table clash with Mansfield Town.
- Wrexham beat Mansfield Town 2-0
- Mullin scored a brace with both goals from the penalty spot
- The second penalty was a controversial decision