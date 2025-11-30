'What I will not tolerate' - Pedro Porro hits back at Spurs fans after Fulham defeat as he insists 'there can always be mistakes'

Spurs were again defeated at home as the pressure continues to mount on their new Danish head coach. Finding themselves down 2-0 after just six minutes, Spurs were already chasing the game and could only claw back one goal in the second half through Mohammed Kudus. It marked yet another disappointing day for the club who were thrashed last week by bitter rivals Arsenal and conceded five in an eight-goal thriller in France against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Taking a lot of the ire from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium terraces was Vicario, who was at fault for Harry Wilson’s goal. The Italian had carried the ball wide and could only clear the ball as far as Josh King in the Cottagers’ midfield. The teenager set the ball to the Welsh winger who was able to curl an effort from distance into the gaping goal. Following the mistake, the Spurs fans booed Vicario whenever he got the ball and the desperately toxic atmosphere at the club continues to worsen.

After the game, Frank defender his players and slammed the fans who vented their fury at the squad. He told Sky Sports: “I didn't like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch. And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."