Pedri reveals Lamine Yamal's frustration over missing clinical edge despite Spain comeback win

Spain’s 2-1 victory in Split serves as a major boost for their Nations League campaign, showing they can perform under pressure in hostile environments. But the post-match talk has focused on the perfectionist streak of young star Lamine Yamal as the Barcelona winger was a constant threat throughout the contest in Split, yet he was visibly disappointed with his inability to find the back of the net. His teammate, Pedri, noted that the youngster’s demeanour in the dressing room reflected a player who demands nothing but the best from himself, regardless of the collective scoreline.

He explained that the teenager’s frustration is a sign of his growing maturity and his desire to be a decisive factor in every game he plays. "Another great game, he lacked aim, that finesse of previous games, but he goes away very angry when he plays a good game and wastes those chances that we have seen him have today, that he has gone to the bench a bit angry," Pedri said, as cited by Marca.