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Pedri sends cheeky warning to Ferran Torres ahead of blockbuster PSG vs Barcelona clash
Pedri's cheeky warning to Torres
Barcelona face one of their most demanding weeks of the season under Hansi Flick, with high-stakes fixtures against European champions Paris Saint-Germain and their domestic rivals looming large. The encounter this midweek will see several familiar faces reunite, including former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and current PSG forward Ferran Torres. Pedri shared a light-hearted warning for his compatriot Torres ahead of the game.
"I hope he doesn't have any luck in this match, that he doesn't score. I wish him luck for the rest of the season. I have a very good relationship with him and we talk a lot when we're with the national team," he joked.
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The midfielder hails Dembele's incredible evolution
Pedri also reflected on his time sharing the pitch with Dembele in Catalonia, recalling the sheer, jaw-dropping skill the winger regularly displayed behind closed doors. While the French international frequently pulled off incredible feats during training sessions, his early output was often marked by erratic form and unpredictable stretches rather than sustained week-in, week-out dominance. The midfielder noted that his former teammate has finally harnessed his immense potential on the biggest stages, transitioning from a mercurial talent into a fully realized, world-class force.
"In training, I saw him do incredible things; he did well, but he was more inconsistent than now that he's exploded onto the scene and is a world-class player," the 23-year-old remarked.
Challenging the reigning European kings
Barcelona are well aware of the task at hand, facing a PSG side that has dominated the continental landscape in recent years. Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, the French giants have built a complete, balanced squad, leaving the Catalan side acutely aware of the tactical precision and focus required to compete. Pedri underscored the magnitude of the encounter, pointing out PSG’s quality across every area of the pitch.
"They have many qualities up front, they are game-changers and they know how to control the game in midfield. I'm not going to reinvent the wheel, they have won the last two Champions League," he stated.
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Reality check ahead of massive clash
The Spanish international moved to temper expectations by rejecting the notion that their upcoming clash with the French side should be viewed as a final. While acknowledging the scale of the challenge and the formidable quality of their opponents, he stressed the importance of keeping perspective rather than treating a single fixture as the culmination of their season.
"It's a difficult match against a tough opponent, but it's not a final. We want to win and maintain our good momentum. This is a match to see where we stand," he explained.
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