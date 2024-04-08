'They pay me well!' - Pep Guardiola's hilarious response to what motivates him to keep going after so much success as he targets more Champions League glory with Man City against Real Madrid
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that one of the reasons he is still a manager after winning everything is because he is well paid.
- Guardiola admits financial motivation keeps him going
- Says he 'likes this business'
- Coach aiming to retain Champions League with City