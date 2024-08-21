AC Milan v AS RomaGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Paulo Dybala set for incredibly lucrative Saudi Pro League transfer as he waves goodbye to Roma

P. DybalaSaudi Pro LeagueAl QadasiyaRomaTransfersSerie A

Paulo Dybala is on the verge of completing a lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia after reaching an agreement to join Al-Qadsiah.

  • Dyabala close to transfer agreement
  • Will sign for Saudi side Al-Qadsiah
  • Argentine will earn a massive €75m
