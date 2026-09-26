Paulo Dybala faces Roma dilemma as Gian Piero Gasperini vetoes travel for Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell

According to prominent Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi hierarchy prioritised squad fitness to defend top spot in Serie A over releasing players merely to sit in the stands.

The publication highlighted the tactician's concerns: "The manager is focused on the away trip to Como and does not want the player to miss three days of training with two intercontinental flights."

The outlet also underlined the star's emotional dilemma: "It is difficult to say no to Leo Messi, especially when the invitation is for a farewell celebration that will bring the whole of Argentina - and beyond - to a standstill for a couple of hours.

"Moreover, Paulo Dybala would truly hate to miss La Pulga's final match in the Albiceleste shirt. However, it is equally difficult to ignore Gasperini's veto regarding an intercontinental journey just five days before Como vs Roma and a week ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid."