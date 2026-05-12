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Ex-Portugal boss admits Cristiano Ronaldo relationship deteriorated as he refused to 'abandon principles'
Bento reflects on strained relationship with Ronaldo
Bento has revealed that his relationship with Ronaldo deteriorated during his four-year spell in charge of the Portugal national team between 2010 and 2014. Speaking on the Hora Bolas programme on Antena 1, the coach admitted that the dynamic between the two changed over time. Bento suggested the tension stemmed from his refusal to compromise his own managerial principles.
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Bento explains why he would not compromise his principles
The former national team boss insisted that maintaining authority and making independent decisions were essential parts of his role, even when dealing with high-profile players. Reflecting on his time managing Portugal, Bento acknowledged that the relationship with Ronaldo was not the same by the end of his tenure.
"If you asked me if the relationship was the same as at the beginning, it wasn't," he admitted. "If to maintain a relationship I have to give up principles... no. It's not about stubbornness, it's about conviction. They pay coaches to make decisions. If we let others make decisions for us, we are being dishonest with those who pay us; we are being paid to make decisions and we don't."
Authority and hierarchy at the centre of Bento’s philosophy
The former Portugal boss explained that while players may question decisions, there must be boundaries within the squad structure. He noted that during his own playing career, he never confronted a coach over selection decisions.
"As a player, I never asked any coach why I wasn't playing," Bento added. "But that doesn't stop them from asking me and me trying to explain. There are things that have boundaries, and leaders shouldn't be afraid to have well-defined hierarchies. The players have to know who has the power in the locker room. From the moment they don't know, things are over or close to being over."
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Ronaldo aiming for maiden Saudi Pro League title
While Bento reflected on events from more than a decade ago, Ronaldo continues his playing career with Al Nassr. They currently sit atop the Saudi Pro League table and have a strong chance of securing the league title this season, having opened a five-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal with two games remaining. After the season ends, Ronaldo will shift his focus with Portugal for the 2026 World Cup. The Selecao are in Group K with DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.