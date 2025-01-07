'They don't care' - Paul Scholes tears into Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS for 'ridiculous' Man Utd ticket price hike & claims part owners have done 'nothing positive' since minority takeover
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has torn into Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, claiming “they don’t care” amid controversial ticket price hikes.
- Scholes tears into Ratcliffe & INEOS
- Claims they're 'not doing anything for fans'
- Ratcliffe's cost-cutting measures proving unpopular