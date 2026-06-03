Paul Pogba told two reasons why MLS or Saudi Pro League may be perfect as ex-Monaco star reacts to frustrating flop from ex-Man Utd & Juventus midfielder

Having seen Pogba look a shadow of his former self, Riise - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Betinia - said when asked if the 33-year-old is now a fading force at the highest level: “He was such an unbelievable player. He's such a different player because he was playing with joy, you know, when he was at his top. He smiled, he really had enjoyment of playing and everything wasn't so serious.

“I feel a bit sad because of the way things happened in the last few years and I was so hoping that he would just crack on a little at Monaco and show that he's there again. But, injuries, some other stuff, hasn't worked out for him and it's sad.

“But then again, this is part of sports, you know. It comes to a point where maybe some decisions haven't been the best ones for you and then you get injured and you can't get back and age comes up as well. But I really hoped that he would succeed at Monaco.

“I think now it's just... I don't know if he's going to finish at Monaco this season. Another season? Hopefully he can have a great summer, great pre-season because I've seen some clips of him at Monaco and he doesn't look as sharp and fit as he should be. Hopefully he can prove me wrong and get back to full fitness and really crack on from next season.”