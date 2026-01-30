'He doesn't have to run!' - Paul Pogba sensationally tipped to make France's World Cup squad against all odds despite 'physical damage' risk

Quizzed on whether Pogba’s international career is over, ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender Sagna - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “No, I don’t think so. He is a special player. He can adapt to any kind of demand from the coach.

“Physically, of course, it might be an issue because when you don’t play for so long you are going to get damaged physically and be a bit more sensitive. But he is a special player and those players come up with performances.

“He doesn’t need to run a lot. Mentally and technically he is ahead of the normal. You never know. Every time there is a list, there is always a surprise. He could be the surprise of Didier Deschamps.

“Now he has to get back into playing because he still has three months to be able to get back into shape. I would not rule him out because of the player he is. I played with him, I know how much he can be useful and the impact he can have on the team and players.

“He doesn’t have to run. I didn’t see [Sergio] Busquets running all the time, he is very smart and technically very good - he can see any situation. I would not say ‘no’ but he needs to get back into the condition of playing football.”

