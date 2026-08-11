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Paul Pogba suffers new injury blow during Monaco training camp
Fresh blow in pre-season
Pogba's difficult spell at AS Monaco has suffered a fresh setback after the midfielder broke down during a training session. The 2018 World Cup winner was forced to leave the pitch prematurely while at the club's pre-season training camp at St George's Park.
During a passing drill, the midfielder let out a cry before collapsing to the turf. According Maxi Foot, he was quickly attended by medical staff and supported off the pitch by two members of the Monaco backroom team, leaving team-mates visibly concerned.
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Sidelined after brief return
The latest injury comes just as Pogba was beginning to integrate back into full group training sessions following a troubled period. Having missed large chunks of action due to a series of physical issues, he had managed only a brief appearance in pre-season so far.
Head coach Filipe Luís had recently expressed optimism about reintegrating the experienced midfielder into the squad. At 33 years old, the Frenchman is once again facing an uphill battle to regain full match fitness and consistency.
Uncertainty for Monaco
The timing of this fresh setback could not be worse for the Ligue 1 club as they finalise their preparations for the new campaign. Monaco's hierarchy had previously noted that pre-season assessments would be crucial in determining the player's long-term future at the club.
With his physical condition remaining a persistent concern, management will now await the results of medical scans to gauge the true severity of the issue. Both the player and the coaching staff face an anxious wait to see how long he might be sidelined.
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Race against time
As Monaco look ahead to their upcoming competitive fixtures, the immediate focus shifts to managing the squad's depth in midfield. The coaching staff must now plan without one of their most high-profile names while he undergoes rehabilitation.
Whether this latest hurdle proves to be a minor scare or a longer-term absence remains to be seen. For now, the priority is supporting the midfielder through another frustrating chapter in his career.
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