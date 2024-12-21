'There is no winner in this case' - Paul Pogba speaks out on 'extremely painful' court case as brother Mathias & childhood friends are hit with prison sentences over plot to extort ex-Man Utd & Juventus star
Paul Pogba has broken his silence after his brother Mathias and the midfielder's childhood friends were convicted of blackmailing him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pogba's brother convicted of extortion
- Five childhood friends also found guilty
- Midfielder says 'no winners' despite verdict