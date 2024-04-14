Paul Mullin snubbed! Only two Wrexham players make League Two Team of the Year despite promotion success under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney - while Elliot Lee misses out on Player of the Year gong WrexhamElliot LeeLeague TwoPaul Mullin

Wrexham star Paul Mullin was left out of the League Two Team of the Year despite his prolific season as the Welsh side earned promotion to League One.