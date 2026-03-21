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Parma v Cremonese LIVE

Follow the 30th round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Matchday 30 of Serie A

Parma v Cremonese LIVE

Goalscorers:


A heated relegation battle. At 3pm, at the Tardini Stadium, the early kick-off of Matchday30 takes place, featuring Carlos Cuesta’s Parma against Cremonese under their new manager, Marco Giampaolo, who has just taken over from the sacked Davide Nicola and is now in his second spell in charge of the Grigiorossi.

Both teams are coming off 4-1 defeats: the hosts in Turin and the Lombards in a direct relegation battle lost to Fiorentina. At present, the Ducali sit twelfth on 34 points, 10 points clear of the relegation zone: Cremonese are third from bottom with 24 points, so a win today would secure their place in Serie A.


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  • KEY OBJECTIVES AND HIGHLIGHTS:

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  • MATCH REPORT:

    Parma v Cremonese

    Goalscorers:


    PARMA (5-3-1-1): Suzuki; Britschgi, Circati, Troilo, Valenti, Valeri; Nicolussi Caviglia, Keita, Sorensen; Strefezza; Pellegrino. Manager: Cuesta.


    CREMONESE (4-3-1-2): Audero; Terracciano, Bianchetti, Luperto, Pezzella; Thorsby, Maleh, Payero; Vandeputte; Okereke, Bonazzoli. Manager: Giampaolo.


    Bookings:

    Sent off:

    Assists:

    Referee: Fabbri

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Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE