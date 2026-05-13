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Harry Sherlock

Paraguay squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Paraguay
World Cup

All you need to know about Paraguay's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Paraguay have secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. 

The South American side have qualified by finishing in the final automatic promotion spot in CONMEBOL qualifying; Paraguay finished sixth, with 28 points, the same number won by Brazil. They finished eight points clear of Bolivia in seventh.

Paraguay have appeared at the World Cup on eight separate occasions, doing so in 1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 2002, 2006, and 2010. 

Their best-ever performance at the competition came in 2010, as Paraguay reached the quarter-finals, bowing out against eventual winners Spain after a 1-0 defeat.

Can they recreate that magic 26 years on?

  • Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    In goal for Paraguay is veteran Roberto Fernandez. He is now 37, and has won 30 caps for his country, but he has fulsome experience at the highest level, and won a silver medal at the Copa America with his side back in 2011. 

    Gaston Olveira provides able support, while young goalkeeper Orlando Gill could also provide further support from the bench, with most international teams picking three goalkeepers in their squads. 

    The only other options are Carlos Coronel, a Sao Paulo goalkeeper with nine caps, Aldo Perez, and Juan Espinola.

    PlayerClub
    Roberto FernandezCerro Porteno
    Orlando GillSan Lorenzo
    Gaston OlveiraOlimpia
    Carlos CoronelSao Paulo
    Juan EspinolaBarracas Central
    Aldo PerezGuarani
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    Defenders

    Paraguay have a defender who is currently playing Premier League football, who could end up being key for the side at the World Cup: Sunderland's Omar Alderete. They have an ageing crop of players in the backline, with captain Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso and Fabian Balbuena all over the age of 30, and all likely to win minutes at the tournament. Paraguay usually operate with a 4-4-2 formation, however, so competition is likely to be fierce.

    Juan Caceres, 25, who plays in Russia with Dynamo Moscow, and Alexandro Maidana, a 20-year-old, are the young options who could slot into the backline. Manchester United's Diego Leon has already won his first cap at the age of 18 and will hope to make the squad. 

    PlayerClub
    Gustavo GomezPalmeiras
    Junior AlonsoAtletico Mineiro
    Diego LeonManchester United
    Fabian BalbuenaGremio
    Omar AldereteSunderland
    Juan Caceres Dynamo Moscow
    Gustavo VelazquezCerro Porteno
    Alan BenitezLibertad
    Jose CanaleLanus
    Alexandro MaidanaTalleres
    Saul SalcedoNewell's Old Boys
    Blas RiverosCerro Porteno
    Agustin SandezRosario Central
  • Miguel ALMIRON-paraguay-202509(C)Getty Images

    Midfielders

    In midfield, Paraguay have both seasoned campaigners and young upstarts hoping to make their mark. 

    Former Newcastle United ace Miguel Almiron will be central to any hopes they have of going deep into the tournament, while Brighton's Diego Gomez is marking himself out as a player to watch. 

    Matias Galarza will hope to make the squad, given his understanding with Almiron, as the pair share a club. 

    PlayerClub
    Miguel AlmironAtlanta United
    Alejandro Romero GamarraAl Ain
    Ramon SosaPalmeiras
    Andres CubasVancouver Whitecaps
    Braian OjedaOrlando City
    Diego GomezBrighton & Hove Albion
    Damian BobadillaSao Paulo
    Matias GalarzaAtlanta United
    Lucas Romero`Universidad de Chile
    Mauricio Palmeiras
    Mathias VillasantiGremio

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    Attackers

    Up front, Paraguay do not have the most prolific stable of attackers but there is real potential in the frontline. 

    Julio Enciso, now at Strasbourg, has Premier League experience and is a jinking, skilful dribbler, while Antonio Sanabria is likely to lead the line, given he already has seven international goals under his belt. 

    Boca Juniors star Angel Romero is likely to be included, while Portsmouth ace Gustavo Caballero will have designs on heading to the United States, Mexico and Canada too. 

    PlayerClub
    Antonio SanabriaCremonese
    Julio EncisoStrasbourg
    Gabriel AvalosIndependiente
    Alex ArceIndependiente Rivadavia
    Gustavo CaballeroPortsmouth
    Angel RomeroBoca Juniors
    Ronaldo MartinezTalleres
    Isidro PittaRed Bull Bragantino
    Rodney RedesLDU Quito
    Adrian AlcarezOlimpia
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    Paraguay's star players

    Paraguay have a squad stuffed with experience, and they also have more than one player who is capable of picking a tough defensive lock. 

    Miguel Almiron will undoubtedly play a key role, as he usually operates in the No.10 role on the ball, drifting in from the left, and has a strong understanding with his team-mates. Julio Enciso is a wildcard, capable of tearing defences apart on his day, while Manchester United's Diego Leon fits the bill as a wonderkid who could have something of a coming out party at this tournament. 

    Captain Gustavo Gomez already has 86 caps and will be tasked with guiding his side out of their group, while veteran goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez will be acutely aware that this may be his final chance to keep goal at the World Cup. 

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    Predicted Paraguay starting XI for World Cup 2026

    In goal for Paraguay, Fernandez is expected to start, given his experience.

    Gomez will shepherd the defence, and Sunderland's Alderete will hope to start too given his solid season in the Premier League.

    Almiron will likely play off the left, giving him licence to drift inside, while Enciso will is likely to partner Sanabria up front. 

    Predicted Paraguay Starting XI (4-4-2): Fernandez; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Riveros; Gonzalez, Bobadilla, D. Gomez, Almiron; Enciso, Sanabria. 